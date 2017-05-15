Second suspect charged in Bret Snow murder

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a second suspect, 52-year-old Alvaro Guajardo, with 1st degree murder, for his part in the homicide of Bret Snow.

33-year-old Bret Snow was reported missing by family members in December of 2015.

Nearly one year later, 26-year-old Colby Vodder was arrested after investigators working on the case developed probably cause for a search warrant for Vodder's home.

Last Friday, detectives charged Guajardo in the murder. Guajardo was already in custody at the Spokane County Jail on felony drug possession charges.

Anyone with information that may lead authorities to Snow's remains are urged to call Major Crimes Detective Lyle Johnston at (509) 447-3191.