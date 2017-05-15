Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first.

That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1. They say it made them cry too. Janelle and Chris say it wasn’t a pleasant experience, but HOPE School’s Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Amy Hardie says the reaction is normal. She says the beeps a child hears when the implant is turned on can be alarming and shocking.

The shock, however, doesn’t last long. The part that takes much longer, rather, is teaching CJ how to decipher the sounds he hears. Amy Hardie and Audiologist Kami Fehlig are part of CJ’s team. They’ve been working to teach CJ how to listen and speak over the course of the last year and two implant surgeries. Specifically, Fehlig maps CJ’s implants and makes sure the volume is well set. Amy teaches preschool to CJ and other deaf and hard of hearing children. She also makes home visits to teach parents how to teach their children to listen. It’s a long process, but it’s one that Janelle and Chris say has been well worth it.

Timing is essential when implanting kids. Fehlig says they try to make it happen before age 3. She says doing it early is critical because the ability to acquire spoken language happens before the age of seven.

To learn more about HOPE School go here: https://spokanehope.org/

To learn more about cochlear implants, click here: http://www.cochlear.com/wps/wcm/connect/mobile_us/home/our-products/cochlear-implants/how-it-works

More on cochlear implants from the Hearing Loss Association of America: http://www.hearingloss.org/content/cochlear-implants

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

    Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-05-15 12:24:25 GMT
    Courtesy KOMO TVCourtesy KOMO TV

    DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...

    >>

    DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims

    PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:59 AM EDT2017-05-15 12:59:27 GMT
    Courtesy Mason County Sheriff's OfficeCourtesy Mason County Sheriff's Office

     MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would 

    >>

     MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would 

    >>

  • Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store

    Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store

    Monday, May 15 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-05-15 18:44:55 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York

    Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:11:13 GMT

    CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - Weather forecasters had issued a warning about strong winds minutes before a jet crashed outside New York City, killing two crew members. The cause of the crash is under investigation. But the National Weather Service warned of strong winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph just before the crash Monday at 3:30 p.m.

    >>

    CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - Weather forecasters had issued a warning about strong winds minutes before a jet crashed outside New York City, killing two crew members. The cause of the crash is under investigation. But the National Weather Service warned of strong winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph just before the crash Monday at 3:30 p.m.

    >>

  • Spokane's historic Steam Plant to undergo renovations

    Spokane's historic Steam Plant to undergo renovations

    Monday, May 15 2017 5:07 PM EDT2017-05-15 21:07:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities reports that for the second time in the 100-year history of the Steam Plant, the building will undergo renovations and potentially bring new energy to downtown Spokane. The Stacks restaurant and brew pub located in the iconic building will be renovated and a new roof-top event center will be opened atop the structure linking the Seehorn Lang building and the Steam Plant.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities reports that for the second time in the 100-year history of the Steam Plant, the building will undergo renovations and potentially bring new energy to downtown Spokane. The Stacks restaurant and brew pub located in the iconic building will be renovated and a new roof-top event center will be opened atop the structure linking the Seehorn Lang building and the Steam Plant.

    >>

  • Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants

    Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants

    Monday, May 15 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-05-15 20:50:23 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first. That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first. That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1. 

    >>
    •   