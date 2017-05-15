Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants

You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first.

That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1. They say it made them cry too. Janelle and Chris say it wasn’t a pleasant experience, but HOPE School’s Teacher of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Amy Hardie says the reaction is normal. She says the beeps a child hears when the implant is turned on can be alarming and shocking.

The shock, however, doesn’t last long. The part that takes much longer, rather, is teaching CJ how to decipher the sounds he hears. Amy Hardie and Audiologist Kami Fehlig are part of CJ’s team. They’ve been working to teach CJ how to listen and speak over the course of the last year and two implant surgeries. Specifically, Fehlig maps CJ’s implants and makes sure the volume is well set. Amy teaches preschool to CJ and other deaf and hard of hearing children. She also makes home visits to teach parents how to teach their children to listen. It’s a long process, but it’s one that Janelle and Chris say has been well worth it.

Timing is essential when implanting kids. Fehlig says they try to make it happen before age 3. She says doing it early is critical because the ability to acquire spoken language happens before the age of seven.

To learn more about HOPE School go here: https://spokanehope.org/

To learn more about cochlear implants, click here: http://www.cochlear.com/wps/wcm/connect/mobile_us/home/our-products/cochlear-implants/how-it-works

More on cochlear implants from the Hearing Loss Association of America: http://www.hearingloss.org/content/cochlear-implants