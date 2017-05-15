Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills

On Tuesday Gov. Jay Inslee will sign three transportation safety bills designed to increase safety of drivers on the state's roadways.

Inslee has worked on strengthening DUI laws since his first year in office and will sign legislation to make an individual's fourth DUI a felony.

Inslee will also sign the 'distracted driving' bill which will make any use of a mobile phone while driving - not just texting - a traffic infraction.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly 3,000 people are killed each year by distracted driving.

Inslee will sign the bills in Tacoma on Tuesday afternoon.