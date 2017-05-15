Three Police Officers Will Receive Idaho Medal of Honor

Three police officers will be awarded with the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exception courage and bravery while protecting the public.

The medals will be awarded Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. during a ceremony on the second floor of the Idaho Capitol.

This year's recipients of the state's highest honor for law enforcement will be awarded to: Sgt. Greg Moore, Coeur d'Alene Police Department; Sgt Kyle Moore, Elmore County Sheriff's Office; Chief Deputy Mike Barclay, Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

Early in the morning on May 5, 2015, Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore was patrolling an area where several car break-ins had been reported. Sgt. Moore stopped a suspicious male and radioed the man’s information to dispatch, but made no further radio contact. A citizen heard gunshots and found Sgt. Moore hurt in the street. He died several hours later.

Chief Deputy Barclay and Sgt. Kyle Moore were responsible for ending a scenario that endangered motorists on Interstate 84 on August 2, 2016.

The Idaho Medal of Honor was created by the Legislature in 2004. The statute directs that the medal be awarded by the Governor to professionals whose actions have been distinguished by the exceptional meritorious conduct at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.