Toyota backs building of flying car

The age of the Jetsons is upon us.

According to Business Cloud, Japanese car maker Toyota Motor has announced that it will give 40 million dollars to the Cartivator group to help with its 'Skydive' flying car project.

The group plans for the car to reach heights of about 16 feet above the ground using propeller technology.

Cartivator aims to have a fully developed prototype for a manned test flight by the end of 2018, and commercialize it by 2020.

The firm is using drone technology to make flying cars a reality and says the finished product will have three wheels and four rotors, and a projected top flight speed of 62 mph.

Measuring 9.5 feet by 4.3 feet, the group also claims it to be the world's smallest flying car.

The group hopes to use the flying car to light the Olympic flame during the Tokyo summer games in 2020.