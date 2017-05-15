AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.

Previous coverage:

Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two abducted children out of Boise, Idaho Monday.

Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho. When the group failed to return, a missing person investigation began with the Boise Police Department.

The investigation revealed the girls' lives are endangered.

On Thursday, Joshua Dundon's truck was found burned in Eureka County, Nevada, and due to conditions of the truck, there was a delay in positive identification. Witnesses told police they saw a male walk from the scene of the truck and saw a man talking to a woman who was not visible to witnesses but could be heard.

On Monday, May 15, a positive identification was made that the truck belonged to Joshua Dundon. The Eureka County Sheriff's Office then identified there were several different shoe prints leaving the scene. This is a very remote area.

The truck was found to be burned intentionally. Several expired ammunition casings were located on scene. Witnesses heard a gunshot at the time they approached the burning truck. Joshua Dundon is known to use illicit drugs. He recently made threatening statements, and has been known to make suicidal statements in the past. Idaho State Police report that Joshua Dundon has a firearm in his possession.

Joshua Dundon's vehicle was found in Eureka County, but the suspect and children have not yet been found.

Madison Ann Dundon is described as 7 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 4 feet tall and 40 lbs and has pierced ears. Jaylynn Dawn Dundon is described as 6 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet 6 inches tall and 35 lbs. Police say she has a scar over her left eye and pierced ears.

Joshua Bradley Dundon is described as 29 years old, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 6 feet tall and 150 lbs. If you know anything you're asked to call 911 or 208-343-2677 immediately.