Spokane's historic Steam Plant to undergo renovations

Avista Utilities reports that for the second time in the 100-year history of the Steam Plant, the building will undergo renovations and potentially bring new energy to downtown Spokane.

The Stacks restaurant and brew pub located in the iconic building will be renovated and a new roof-top event center will be opened atop the structure linking the Seehorn Lang building and the Steam Plant. The two landmark stacks that light up the Spokane skyline will also undergo maintenance.

To ensure safety during the $1.5 million renovations, Stacks restaurant and the brew pub will close operations on June 1 with a reopening date planned for fall 2017. Businesses located in the upper area inside the Steam Plant and the adjoining Seehorn Lang building will remain open during the renovation. The Steam Plant Square Retail Shops located on Lincoln Street in the Seehorn Lang building will not be impacted.

“Since the Steam Plant restaurant opened 20 years ago, downtown Spokane has seen a renaissance. New restaurants, breweries, wineries, concert venues and other attractions have brought a new vibrancy to downtown and we want to add to that with an updated Steam Plant. The addition of a roof-top event center will be exciting and a new location for Spokane to gather,” said Latisha Hill, senior vice president of Avista Development, majority owner of the Steam Plant and Seehorn Lang building.

