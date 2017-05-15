Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York

Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New YorkPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store
Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...>>
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake
Family says JetBlue kicked them off plane over carry-on cake
New York - What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that>>
New York - What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas if you can't actually get there. A New Jersey family says their plans to celebrate a birthday were cut short when they were kicked off of a JetBlue flight at Kennedy Airport for storing a birthday cake in an overhead bin. WABC-TV reports that Cameron Burke had planned the surprise trip for his wife Minta's birthday and says that a video he took of the incident shows that>>
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
Spokane police vehicle involved in crash near Mission and Ruby
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are investigating a crash that involved a police vehicle Sunday morning. Detective Ben Green with the Spokane Police Department tells KHQ the crash happened at about 4 a.m. Preliminary information indicates the police car was struck by another car near Mission and Ruby.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York
Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York
CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - Weather forecasters had issued a warning about strong winds minutes before a jet crashed outside New York City, killing two crew members. The cause of the crash is under investigation. But the National Weather Service warned of strong winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph just before the crash Monday at 3:30 p.m.>>
CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - Weather forecasters had issued a warning about strong winds minutes before a jet crashed outside New York City, killing two crew members. The cause of the crash is under investigation. But the National Weather Service warned of strong winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph just before the crash Monday at 3:30 p.m.>>
Spokane's historic Steam Plant to undergo renovations
Spokane's historic Steam Plant to undergo renovations
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities reports that for the second time in the 100-year history of the Steam Plant, the building will undergo renovations and potentially bring new energy to downtown Spokane. The Stacks restaurant and brew pub located in the iconic building will be renovated and a new roof-top event center will be opened atop the structure linking the Seehorn Lang building and the Steam Plant.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities reports that for the second time in the 100-year history of the Steam Plant, the building will undergo renovations and potentially bring new energy to downtown Spokane. The Stacks restaurant and brew pub located in the iconic building will be renovated and a new roof-top event center will be opened atop the structure linking the Seehorn Lang building and the Steam Plant.>>
Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants
Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants
SPOKANE, Wash. - You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first. That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first. That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1.>>
AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise
AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two abducted children out of Boise, Idaho Monday. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho.>>
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two abducted children out of Boise, Idaho Monday. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho.>>
Toyota backs building of flying car
Toyota backs building of flying car
Aichi, Japan - The age of the Jetsons is upon us. According to Business Cloud, Japanese car maker Toyota Motor has announced that it will give 40 million dollars to the Cartivator group to help with its 'Skydive' flying car project. The group plans for the car to reach heights of about 16 feet above the ground using propeller technology. Cartivator aims to have a fully developed prototype for a manned test flight by the end of 2018, and>>
Aichi, Japan - The age of the Jetsons is upon us. According to Business Cloud, Japanese car maker Toyota Motor has announced that it will give 40 million dollars to the Cartivator group to help with its 'Skydive' flying car project. The group plans for the car to reach heights of about 16 feet above the ground using propeller technology. Cartivator aims to have a fully developed prototype for a manned test flight by the end of 2018, and>>
Three Police Officers Will Receive Idaho Medal of Honor
Three Police Officers Will Receive Idaho Medal of Honor
BOISE, Idaho - Three police officers will be awarded with the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exception courage and bravery while protecting the public. The medals will be awarded Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. during a ceremony on the second floor of the Idaho Capitol. This year's recipients of the state's highest honor for law enforcement will be awarded to: Sgt. Greg Moore, Coeur d'Alene Police Department; Sgt Kyle Moore,>>
BOISE, Idaho - Three police officers will be awarded with the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exception courage and bravery while protecting the public. The medals will be awarded Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. during a ceremony on the second floor of the Idaho Capitol. This year's recipients of the state's highest honor for law enforcement will be awarded to: Sgt. Greg Moore, Coeur d'Alene Police Department; Sgt Kyle Moore,>>
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills
Inslee to sign DUI and distracted driving bills
TACOMA, Wash. - On Tuesday Gov. Jay Inslee will sign three transportation safety bills designed to increase safety of drivers on the state's roadways. Inslee has worked on strengthening DUI laws since his first year in office and will sign legislation to make an individual's fourth DUI a felony. Inslee will also sign the 'distracted driving' bill which will make any use of a mobile phone while driving - not just texting - a traffic infraction.>>
TACOMA, Wash. - On Tuesday Gov. Jay Inslee will sign three transportation safety bills designed to increase safety of drivers on the state's roadways. Inslee has worked on strengthening DUI laws since his first year in office and will sign legislation to make an individual's fourth DUI a felony. Inslee will also sign the 'distracted driving' bill which will make any use of a mobile phone while driving - not just texting - a traffic infraction.>>
Second suspect charged in Bret Snow murder
Second suspect charged in Bret Snow murder
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a second suspect, 52-year-old Alvaro Guajardo, with 1st degree murder, for his part in the homicide of Bret Snow. 33-year-old Bret Snow was reported missing by family members in December of 2015. Nearly one year later, 26-year-old Colby Vodder was arrested after investigators working on the case developed probably cause for a search warrant for Vodder's home.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a second suspect, 52-year-old Alvaro Guajardo, with 1st degree murder, for his part in the homicide of Bret Snow. 33-year-old Bret Snow was reported missing by family members in December of 2015. Nearly one year later, 26-year-old Colby Vodder was arrested after investigators working on the case developed probably cause for a search warrant for Vodder's home.>>
Apartment building floated to Port Townsend
Apartment building floated to Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) - A two-story apartment building has been floated on a barge from Victoria, Canada through the Strait of Juan de Fuca to its new home as affordable housing in Port Townsend. Multiple news outlets reported the four-unit structure will be ready for renters in several months thanks to the city and Olympic Housing Trust.>>
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) - A two-story apartment building has been floated on a barge from Victoria, Canada through the Strait of Juan de Fuca to its new home as affordable housing in Port Townsend. Multiple news outlets reported the four-unit structure will be ready for renters in several months thanks to the city and Olympic Housing Trust.>>
Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store
Man holding human head stabs worker at Oregon grocery store
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed an employee at a grocery store in Oregon, and authorities later found a woman's body at a home. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the incidents east of Portland are connected. Sgt. Nate Thompson says the stabbing suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was subdued by other employees at the grocery store in Estacada. The victim and the su...>>