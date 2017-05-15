Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 15th

LONDON (AP) -- A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive.

Bryson William Verdun Hayes completed a tandem skydive from 15,000 feet (4,500 meters) with members of his extended family on Sunday at an airfield in Honiton, southwestern England.

Among those jumping were Hayes' son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter.

At the age of 101 years, 38 days, Hayes broke the Guinness World Record held by Canada's Armand Gendreau, who jumped in 2013 at 101 years, three days.

When he landed, Hayes said he was "absolutely over the moon" at the achievement. The jump raised money for the Royal British Legion, a veterans' organization.

Hayes said he had wanted to try skydiving when he was 90, but was talked out it at the time by his late wife. He jumped for the first time last year at 100.

Hayes served in the British Army during World War II, and was awarded France's Legion of Honor for his heroic actions.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WILMOT, N.H. (AP) -- A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking Siri for saving his life.

Christopher Beaucher says he was checking on his mother's vacant cottage in Wilmot on May 1 when he saw something suspicious and went inside.

He tells WMUR-TV when he switched on a light, the house exploded.

"The whole place caught fire," Beaucher said. "Part of it collapsed while I was in it during the initial explosion, so I couldn't really tell where I was."

Beaucher's face and hands were badly burned. He grabbed his cellphone but was unable to dial because of his injuries. He says he somehow asked his iPhone's voice-controlled virtual assistant Siri to call 911, believing he was going into shock

A spokeswoman for Apple said Monday that statistics on Siri being used for emergencies weren't available, but noted some recent emergencies in which it was used. Those include three boaters off the Florida coast in April who used the water-resistant phone when their craft capsized; a 4-year-old boy from London who used his mother's thumb to unlock her iPhone and called Siri after she collapsed at home in March; and a man in Vancouver who collapsed, became paralyzed, and was able to use his tongue to use Siri.

Beaucher is undergoing treatment for his injuries and says he hopes to return to his job as a cook and tend to his farm.

"I'm very, very, extremely lucky to be alive," he said.

The New Hampshire state fire marshal's office is investigating the explosion.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Dipsomaniac was the winning word for a 12-year-old girl from Central California who won the State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row.

Ananya Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, told the Fresno Bee she's no longer as nervous on stage as she used to be because she's improved so much over the years.

Vinay clinched the victory Saturday at the competition in Stockton.

She describes the experience as a "journey" and now looks forward to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C. She first competed there last year after qualifying out of a Fresno County competition.

Ananya said she wants to do well in the Scripps competition, aiming for the top 10 and eventually a championship.

For the record, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the noun dipsomania as "an uncontrollable craving for alcoholic liquors."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) -- A pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.

Passenger Mitchell Katz posted a video of deliveryman Jim Leary walking up to the train Sunday evening as it sat on the tracks. People on board were getting restless after being left without access to food or water during the long delay and eventually some passengers came up with the idea of ordering pizza, Katz said.

Leary, a driver for Dom's Pizza in Newport, told The Associated Press on Monday that he cut through a backyard, navigated a steep embankment and jumped over a water-filled ditch all while balancing the two pies in order to make the delivery.

The 46-year-old Leary was rewarded with a cheering crowd of passengers and a total of $32 in tips for his effort. Leary's 17-year pizza delivery career has brought him to addresses in 32 counties across 18 states, but he said the broken down train is one of the strangest.

"I do whatever it takes," he said.

Amtrak apologized that its passengers were inconvenienced but said it was "extremely dangerous" for the deliveryman to approach a train on the tracks to deliver pizza.

"We are glad no one was hurt and hope this is not tried again in the future," the company said Monday in a statement.

A mechanical issue was to blame for the delay, Amtrak said. Eventually, another train was brought in to take the passengers to Washington, Katz said. Amtrak's website shows the passengers arrived more than three hours late.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.

WTVF-TV reports that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct" and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.

The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.

Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.

The city is seeking to close the club.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) - An Arizona man has become the neighborhood pirate with his replica of the "Pirate of the Caribbean" Black Pearl.

While Steven Hill's three-story ship did not escape from Davy Jones' locker, a giant squid can be seen attacking the ship standing in his backyard, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported Thursday.

He and his wife's love for the Disney franchise inspired him to construct the ship a year ago, Hill said.

He used the Ponderosa pines in his backyard to support the ship's tree house design. Although Hill has never worked in the on a movie set, he said the ship was not too hard to make. He found that the most difficult part of the project was ensuring safety.

"A tree is a living thing," he said. "They do move and change. I built the ship so it could rock forward on a hinge off the side of the guest house as the tree grows without tearing the ship apart."

The hull of the ship is about 80 square feet, and its upper deck is about 300 square feet. He thinks it can support about 20 playing children. Already, some neighbor kids have come to act out their own pirate adventures on the ship.

Hill added rudders, anchor chains, sails, captain's quarters with a bed and desk and faux cannons to make his ship as close the Black Pearl as possible. It also has a crow's nest at the top of the ship where Hill can see Eloy from.

"It took a lot of trips to Salvation Army and Goodwill to get the details right," he said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- A 14-year-old physics major has become the youngest person ever to graduate from Texas Christian University.

Carson Huey-You was among more than 2,000 students getting degrees Saturday at the Fort Worth school founded in 1873. He started at TCU in 2013 when he was 11. He also has minors in Chinese and math.

Huey-You tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram his favorite thing about college has been getting to learn things he never thought about, things he never knew existed and things he might not even think about thinking about. He also says he's learned how to deal with "some real hard classes" and get over the disappointment of a poor score on a test.

The self-described "normal dude" wants to work on getting graduate degrees in quantum mechanics.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Police in South Carolina say a woman has been arrested for hitting her young son after he gave a Mother's Day card to his grandmother but not to her.

A Spartanburg Police Department report says Shontrell Murphy is charged with cruelty to children for hitting her son on the head Thursday. His age was not given. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

According to the report, the boy's sister told police that Shontrell Murphy hit the boy hard because he gave his grandmother a card but not her. She then tore the card up.

Police say Shontrell Murphy has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. It wasn't clear Sunday if she has an attorney, and the number listed on the police report wasn't working.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A Florida woman claims a camel at the last home of Confederate president Jefferson Davis attacked her at the Mississippi tourist attraction in 2015.

She's suing the United Sons of Confederate Veterans Inc., identified as the operator of Beauvoir plantation in Biloxi.

The Sun Herald reports Sylvia June Abbott says Sir Camelot injured her mentally and physically. Attorney Charles M. Thomas says Abbott and her husband were walking to a cemetery behind Beauvoir when the camel stampeded her and bit her, leaving her with a fractured wrist and vertebrae.

Abbott's suit says Beauvoir's operators should have known the camel had "behaved dangerously" in the past, though it didn't specify any prior incidents.

Beauvoir's executive director, Tom Payne, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GREAT FALLS, Montana (AP) - A Montana beekeeper has recovered hives that were stolen from him in California, thanks to an agricultural sting operation.

Lloyd Cunniff of Choteau reported 488 hives stolen in January, after he had transported them to California for the almond pollination season.

A tip led Fresno County authorities to find stolen hives worth $170,000 in a rented bee nursery space, a cow pasture and hidden in a drainage along a freeway.

Fresno County Detective Anders Solis, member of the county's agriculture crimes task force, says there were 10 victims in seven California counties in all.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Cunniff got most of his bees back last Sunday. He says he is keeping the recovered hives in a separate field in case they are infected with disease or mites.

