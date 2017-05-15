Ransomware sleuths explore North Korea links - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ransomware sleuths explore North Korea links


New York -

Security researchers are looking at possible connections between the global "ransomware" attack and North Korea, though one firm cautions that the connection is "weak."
    
The security company Kaspersky Lab says portions of the "WannaCry" ransomware use the same code as malware previously distributed by Lazarus, a group behind the 2014 Sony hack blamed on North Korea.
    
But it's possible the code was simply copied from the Lazarus malware without any other direct connection.
    
Another security company, Symantec, has also found similarities between WannaCry and Lazarus tools, but says "they so far only represent weak connections. We are continuing to investigate for stronger connections."
    
WannaCry has paralyzed computers running factories, banks, government agencies and transport systems in some 150 countries.

  Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured

    Monday, May 15 2017
    DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...

  Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Monday, May 15 2017

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

  PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff's looks to identify potential voyeur victims

    Monday, May 15 2017
     MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would 

  Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Monday, May 15 2017

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

  Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine

    Monday, May 15 2017

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.   Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month. 

  McMaster denies Trump revealed classified info

    Monday, May 15 2017

    President Donald Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat.      H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

