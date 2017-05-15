Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first. The initial call came in at 6:44 a.m. Fire crews responded to the home, but were not successful saving the man. Firefighters say the man, who has not been identified, died while trying to install plumbing underneath his home.

Melanie Rose, spokesperson for the Spokane Valley Fire Department, told KHQ this type of situation does not happen often, but they do have a crew trained for this type of rescue called the Trench Rescue Unit.

Rose says one square-yard of soil can weigh as much as 800 lbs, so she says when working around your home, be extra careful.