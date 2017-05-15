Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbingPosted: Updated:
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two abducted children out of Boise, Idaho Monday. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho.>>
Second suspect charged in Bret Snow murder
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a second suspect, 52-year-old Alvaro Guajardo, with 1st degree murder, for his part in the homicide of Bret Snow. 33-year-old Bret Snow was reported missing by family members in December of 2015. Nearly one year later, 26-year-old Colby Vodder was arrested after investigators working on the case developed probably cause for a search warrant for Vodder's home.>>
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
McMaster denies Trump revealed classified info
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat. H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
Ransomware sleuths explore North Korea links
NEW YORK (AP) - Security researchers are looking at possible connections between the global "ransomware" attack and North Korea, though one firm cautions that the connection is "weak." The security company Kaspersky Lab says portions of the "WannaCry" ransomware use the same code as malware previously distributed by Lazarus, a group behind the 2014 Sony hack blamed on North Korea.>>
Police say 2 killed in jet crash near New York
CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - Weather forecasters had issued a warning about strong winds minutes before a jet crashed outside New York City, killing two crew members. The cause of the crash is under investigation. But the National Weather Service warned of strong winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph just before the crash Monday at 3:30 p.m.>>
Spokane's historic Steam Plant to undergo renovations
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avista Utilities reports that for the second time in the 100-year history of the Steam Plant, the building will undergo renovations and potentially bring new energy to downtown Spokane. The Stacks restaurant and brew pub located in the iconic building will be renovated and a new roof-top event center will be opened atop the structure linking the Seehorn Lang building and the Steam Plant.>>
Learning to Listen: The story behind cochlear implants
SPOKANE, Wash. - You’ve seen the viral videos of a child hearing for the first time when a cochlear implant is turned on. There are tears of joy and excitement. However, the more common reaction for someone who has never heard before is much different. Rather, they are often scared of sound at first. That was the case for 2 year old CJ Burnett. His mom and dad, Janelle and Chris, say their boy cried when his first implant was turned on at age 1.>>
AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two abducted children out of Boise, Idaho Monday. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho.>>
Toyota backs building of flying car
Aichi, Japan - The age of the Jetsons is upon us. According to Business Cloud, Japanese car maker Toyota Motor has announced that it will give 40 million dollars to the Cartivator group to help with its 'Skydive' flying car project. The group plans for the car to reach heights of about 16 feet above the ground using propeller technology. Cartivator aims to have a fully developed prototype for a manned test flight by the end of 2018, and>>
