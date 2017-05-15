Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday.

Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.

On May 10 at about 5:10 a.m. Spokane County deputies responded to the area of Waneta and South Palouse Highway to speak with a woman who was reporting she had been raped. The victim said she had known Soto since high school and agreed to meet him earlier in the evening to go out drinking. They went to several bars during the evening and the woman became drunk, and smoked marijuana at an apartment of a friend of Soto's/

The victim told deputies she didn't remember leaving the apartment with Soto and the next thing she remembered was realizing she was in a ditch on the side of a road and Soto was on top over, forcing her clothes off. She told Soto to stop and started punching him, but he held her down and raped her before driving away in a vehicle, leaving her on the side of the road. The victim flagged down a passerby and used the driver's phone to call 911.

She was taken to a local hospital where Deputy Hause continued the investigation. After being alerted that Soto's last known address was in Plummer, Idaho, a Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police officer located the woman's car at the residence around 8:15 a.m. Soto was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into Kootenai County Jail.

Deputy Hause collected Soto's clothing for evidence, advised him of his rights and conducted an interview. Soto's version of the night was similar to the victim's. He said he was diving them home in the victim's car when the victim began throwing up. He wasn't sure where, but he pulled over and they both got out of the car. After the victim finished vomiting. he told her to get back in the car and she wouldn't/ So he got in her car and left her on the side of the road. He drove to the house in Plummer, went in and fell asleep on the couch. He consented to a sexual assault examination.

Detective Nathan Bohanek met Deputy Hause and Soto at the hospital and interviewed Soto again, where he gave a similar statement. At the end of the interview, Soto admitted he forced the victim to have sex with him and drove off in her vehicle, leaving her on the side of the road.

Soto is currently being held in the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Detective Bohanek obtained a Spokane County warrant charging Soto with Rape 2nd Degree, Taking a Motor Vehicle without Permission 2nd Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment with Sexual Motivation, which was served Friday afternoon.

