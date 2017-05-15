Spokane man dodges bullet while making grocery run

A quick stop to the grocery store took a dramatic turn that led to one customer dodging a bullet. It happened in Hillyard at the Hai's mini market around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The customer says as he was coming in through the doors, he noticed someone walking out with a mask and it just didn't look right. That's when he knew, he had to step in and do something about it.

"As soon as I (saw) the mask and the hood, I said, 'Hey where (are) you going?'" said Rick Benko. An armed robber had just finished grabbing cash from the store and was making his way out. The owner says, the robber took at least $100 from the register.

Benko's instincts kicked in. "When you see your neighbors and your neighbor is in trouble, you got to help them out," said Benko. He tried to stop the robber in his tracks but says he noticed he had a gun. "He was carrying a 20 gauge. We started dancing in the street," said Benko.

The man kept trying to grab for his gun but Benko wasn't having it. "I tapped my hand out and he couldn't bring the gun up so I just stayed with him," he said.

However, the gun ended up coming out. "It was up and out and fire," said Benko.

Benko turned, hoping the bullet wouldn't hit him. "We were face to face at that time," said Benko.

He says the robber took off running. Neighbors say he got into a getaway car and took off but if he ever comes back, Benko will know. "I will remember his eyes when I see him again," he said.

The best part of this bad situation is the fact that nobody got hurt.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium to heavy build.

He was wearing white high-top sneakers, a black hat, a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue shorts.

If you know anything at all, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.