Bulldog statue stolen from porch in Trickle Creek neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Have you seen a bulldog statue? It’s made of concrete and was stolen right off someone’s porch.

The neighbors in Trickle Creek say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Lonna Barber first noticed her bulldog statue was gone when she was heading out to Target. “I always look at my door to make sure I don’t have any packages and I noticed our bulldog statue was missing,” she says.

She’s not a Gonzaga grad but the statue looks exactly like her own pet bulldog, Max. What happened still unnerves her.

“It was scary because the bulldog was right by my front door,” she says.

That very same day, another neighbor posted about their lawn ornaments getting stolen. While the Spokane County crime map doesn’t show Trickle Creek as a hot spot for crime, neighbors are being proactive about what they have seen so far.

One suggested a block watch. In the meantime, Lonna is going to be more careful. She says she’s going to bring in anything valuable.

Deputies say the best thing to do is for neighbors to look out for one another. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has dedicated more resources to crack down on property crime. They say that if you have any crime, no matter if you don’t think it’s important, make sure you report it because that’s how deputies can track where crime happens and how they can get your items back to you.

