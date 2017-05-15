Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. 

The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her. According to police, eventually the man, identified as Shad Smith, showed up the the car visibly intoxicated and was arrested on a charge of second degree abandonment.

Smith has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for drug dealing, theft, trafficking in stolen property, DUI and domestic violence.

Police say they were alerted to what was going on by four Gonzaga students.

