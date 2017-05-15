Police: Man left 3-year-old in car with windows down to go drinking

Police: Man left 3-year-old in car with windows down to go drinkingPosted: Updated:
Dad, baby die in Whatcom County crash; mom among injured
DEMING, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State Patrol says a father and his baby were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Mount Baker Highway and two others were seriously injured. Sgt. Mark Francis says the infant's mother was driving in a separate car from her husband and child and was one of two injured Sunday morning. She and a man from Maple Falls were taken to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham. He was critically injured. She had serious inju...>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
PHOTOS: Are these your feet? Mason County Sheriff’s looks to identify potential voyeur victims
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of a serial intruder recently captured. 22-year-old Chase Garner has been charged with 20 counts related to a string of break-ins over the last several months in Mason County. According to detectives, Garner would break into homes and watch young women sleep. Many of Garner's victims told police that the intruder would>>
AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for two abducted children out of Boise, Idaho Monday. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho.>>
Missing Coeur d'Alene man found dead
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Update: Sheriff's deputies confirmed Sunday that a 54-year-old Mark K. Arnold has been found dead. Deputies with Kootenai County and Shoshone County had been searching for Arnold since he was reported missing Thursday. He told family members he was headed out to pick mushrooms in the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.>>
Second suspect charged in Bret Snow murder
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have charged a second suspect, 52-year-old Alvaro Guajardo, with 1st degree murder, for his part in the homicide of Bret Snow. 33-year-old Bret Snow was reported missing by family members in December of 2015. Nearly one year later, 26-year-old Colby Vodder was arrested after investigators working on the case developed probably cause for a search warrant for Vodder's home.>>
Murdered man Bo Kirk's memory lives on through acts of kindness
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We all have our morning routines, breakfast shower, and coffee. Brian Beeler’s routine includes a stop at Shotzy’s. “Got a little bit surprised when I pulled up to the window,” Beeler said. Surprised is one way to describe it.>>
Steps you can take to protect yourself from ransomware
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are steps you can take to prevent your computer and your data from being attacked by something like Wannacry ransomware.>>
Police: Man left 3-year-old in car with windows down to go drinking
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday accused of leaving a 3-year-old girl buckled into a car seat so he could go out drinking. Police say it happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her. According to police, eventually the man, identified as Shad Smith, showed up the the car visibly drunk and was arrested.>>
Bulldog statue stolen from porch in Trickle Creek neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen a bulldog statue? It’s made of concrete and was stolen right off someone’s porch. The neighbors in Trickle Creek say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Lonna Barber first noticed her bulldog statue was gone when she was heading out to Target....>>
Spokane man dodges bullet while making grocery run
SPOKANE, Wash. - A quick stop to the grocery store took a dramatic turn that led to one customer dodging a bullet. It happened in Hillyard at the Hai's mini market around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The customer says as he was coming in through the doors, he noticed someone walking out with a mask and it just didn't look right.>>
WSU football player helps save life by intervening in suicide attempt
PULLMAN, Wash. - Freshman defensive back Grant Porter hasn’t played a single snap for the Washington State University football team, but he’s already making a huge impact in Pullman. Porter helped save a man’s life Wednesday night when the intervened in a suicide attempt. “He was right under the basketball rim,” said Porter.>>
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
McMaster denies Trump revealed classified info
President Donald Trump's national security adviser is denying a report that claims Trump shared highly classified intelligence about Islamic State militants with a top Russian diplomat. H.R. McMaster told reporters in a brief statement that The Washington Post report published Monday "is false" and "at no time" were intelligence sources or methods discussed during Trump's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.>>
