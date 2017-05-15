Police: Man left 3-year-old in car with windows down to go drinking

A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday accused of leaving a 3-year-old girl buckled into a car seat so he could go out drinking. Police say it happened near the Red Lion Hotel.

The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her. According to police, eventually the man, identified as Shad Smith, showed up the the car visibly drunk and was arrested on a charge of second degree abandonment.

Smith has a lengthy criminal history including arrests for drug dealing, theft, trafficking in stolen property, DUI and domestic violence.

Police say they were alerted to what was going on by four Gonzaga students. KHQ Patrick Erickson is working on talking to one of those students. We'll have more details coming up tonight at 11.