Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center

Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth CenterPosted: Updated:
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
You could win a box of marshmallows-only Lucky Charms
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Are you feeling lucky? General Mills announced Monday that the company will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. The company flirted with the concept in 2015, only giving away 10 boxes of the sugar-filled remix. How can mallow lovers get their hands on a box? The company isn’t releasing the boxes onto store shelves. Instead, they are taking more of a Willy Wonka approach.>>
Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled. When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting. One officer was>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Murdered man Bo Kirk's memory lives on through acts of kindness
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We all have our morning routines, breakfast shower, and coffee. Brian Beeler’s routine includes a stop at Shotzy’s. “Got a little bit surprised when I pulled up to the window,” Beeler said. Surprised is one way to describe it.>>
Steps you can take to protect yourself from ransomware
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are steps you can take to prevent your computer and your data from being attacked by something like Wannacry ransomware.>>
Bulldog statue stolen from porch in Trickle Creek neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you seen a bulldog statue? It’s made of concrete and was stolen right off someone’s porch. The neighbors in Trickle Creek say this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Lonna Barber first noticed her bulldog statue was gone when she was heading out to Target....>>
Spokane man dodges bullet while making grocery run
SPOKANE, Wash. - A quick stop to the grocery store took a dramatic turn that led to one customer dodging a bullet. It happened in Hillyard at the Hai's mini market around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The customer says as he was coming in through the doors, he noticed someone walking out with a mask and it just didn't look right.>>
WSU football player helps save life by intervening in suicide attempt
PULLMAN, Wash. - Freshman defensive back Grant Porter hasn’t played a single snap for the Washington State University football team, but he’s already making a huge impact in Pullman. Porter helped save a man’s life Wednesday night when the intervened in a suicide attempt. “He was right under the basketball rim,” said Porter.>>
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
