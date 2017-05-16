Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center

Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled.

When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting.

One officer was elbowed in the face, and two others sustained minor injuries while arresting several involved in the fight.

Seven staff members at the facility also were assaulted by students.

Police say they arrested five juveniles in total. At this time, they are facing eighteen charges combined including criminal mischief, 4th degree assault, and assault on law enforcement.