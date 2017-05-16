You could win a box of marshmallows-only Lucky Charms - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

You could win a box of marshmallows-only Lucky Charms

by Lexi Perry, Producer
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -

Are you feeling lucky? General Mills announced Monday that the company will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

The company flirted with the concept in 2015, only giving away 10 boxes of the sugar-filled remix. 

How can mallow lovers get their hands on a box? The company isn’t releasing the boxes onto store shelves. Instead, they are taking more of a Willy Wonka approach.  

Specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms will hit select retailers across the U.S. this month. Inside each box is a special 14-digit code, written on the backside. You can visit MarshmallowOnly.com and enter the code to see if you're a lucky winner. 

If you're lucky enough to have a winning code, you'll receive your special box in the mail in a few weeks after entering your information on the website.

Find out more about the giveaway here

