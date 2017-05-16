Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. -

Update:

Missoula County has taken 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Broadwater County Deputy in Montana. 

This story is continuing to develop and we will update it when more information becomes available. 

__________

Previous Coverage:

Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy from Broadwater County has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning. 

I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene. According to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 287 from I-20 South to US-2 is currently closed for an investigation. It is expected to be cloased all morning, so law enforcement asks drivers to find an alternate travel route.

The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

A BOLO alert was issued for law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle. It was spotted in Anaconda and a pursuit began westbound on I-90. Deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.

One of the suspects began to fire at law enforcement about 35 miles east of Missoula. The vehicle came to a rest east of Rock Creek and the passenger got out, shooting at multiple officers. The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital, while the driver, the shooter's father, was taken into custody. 

The name of the deputy killed is not being released at this time. 

