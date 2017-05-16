Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested

Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrestedPosted: Updated:
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning. I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene. The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement. A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.>>
Heavy police activity, roadways blocked in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Cataldo Avenue near North Pines Road in Spokane Valley was blocked off by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Neighbors told KHQ they heard gunshots earlier in the morning. Authorities have not released any information at this time, but are asking everyone to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside their homes.>>
Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled. When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting. One officer was>>
White House goes blue to honor nation's police officers
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The White House was lit up in blue to honor the nation's police officers. The move on Monday night followed President Donald Trump's remarks earlier in the day to police and families of fallen officers at the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service outside the U.S. Capitol. Trump also signed a proclamation honoring police while surrounded by families of law enforcement in the Oval Office. Former President Barack Obama declined a ...>>
You could win a box of marshmallows-only Lucky Charms
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Are you feeling lucky? General Mills announced Monday that the company will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. The company flirted with the concept in 2015, only giving away 10 boxes of the sugar-filled remix. How can mallow lovers get their hands on a box? The company isn’t releasing the boxes onto store shelves. Instead, they are taking more of a Willy Wonka approach.>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Murdered man Bo Kirk's memory lives on through acts of kindness
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We all have our morning routines, breakfast shower, and coffee. Brian Beeler’s routine includes a stop at Shotzy’s. “Got a little bit surprised when I pulled up to the window,” Beeler said. Surprised is one way to describe it.>>
Steps you can take to protect yourself from ransomware
SPOKANE, Wash. - There are steps you can take to prevent your computer and your data from being attacked by something like Wannacry ransomware.>>
