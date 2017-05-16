Standoff ends with armed teenage suspects arrested; no injuries

Update: Spokane Valley deputies responded to a victim reporting he had been shot at by two men with a sawed off shotgun in the 12100 block of E. Cataldo in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. The victim, who was not hit, told deputies the men fired one shot before running back into an apartment from the parking lot. After multiple attempts to get the two to surrender, the standoff that lasted more than three hours ended safely when SWAT team members took the men into custody without anyone being injured.

Deputies first responded to the shooting report around 1:40 a.m. The deputies spoke with the victim, who was visiting family at the apartment complex on E. Cataldo. At one point an unknown man, who was a friend of a 17-year-old who the victim knows, tried to get the victim to fight. Instead of fighting, the victim walked away and left the apartment. He was walking through the parking lot, both men followed. The unknown man pulled what was described as a sawed-off shotgun from his waistband, pointed it at the victim and fired.

The responding deputies quickly set up a perimeter around the apartment. Multiple announcements were made for the two suspects to come out of the apartment and surrender peacefully, but those announcements went unanswered. Deputies could see the two men peeking out of the apartment windows, but they refused to leave.

Eventually Washington State Patrol, SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene, when it was clear the two men did not intend to leave. A search warrant was obtained and SWAT members decided to create a distraction while the door was forced open, allowing them a better vantage point and hopefully convince the suspects to surrender. Initial announcements to show their hands and exit were unanswered. After about three hours, the two suspects complied with the commands and were taken into custody without injury. An altered .410 shotgun, matching the one the victim described, and a BB gun were seized as evidence.

It was determined that the unknown male, a 16-year-old juvenile, currently faces charges of first degree assault. The 17-year-old male faces charges of rendering criminal assistance, and was arrested for an active warrant for parole violation.

Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10061020.

Previous coverage:

East Cataldo Avenue near North Pines Road in Spokane Valley was blocked off by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Neighbors told KHQ they heard gunshots earlier in the morning.

Authorities have not released any information at this time, but are asking everyone to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside their homes.