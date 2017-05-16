Idaho mother from viral donation video finishes chemotherapy

(AP) - Life is slowly settling back into a normal routine for an Idaho mother who four weeks ago finished chemotherapy.



The Idaho Statesman reports 30-year-old Amanda Kofoed, a mother of four, is optimistic about her chances of fully recovering from Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma.



Kofoed is widely known across the internet for being the woman in a viral video who received $13,000 in donations. She had been diagnosed with cancer seven months ago. The video had been taken a month after her diagnosis.



For Mother's Day, Kofoed's husband, Clint, had planned to surprise his wife with a patio set and awning in the backyard. He says it will be a special spot for Amanda to enjoy the warm weather with her kids.



___



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/15/2017 1:04:28 PM (GMT -7:00)