Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

Posted: Updated:
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho -

Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake.

Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening.

The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours.  

It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.  

One of the boys was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The other was wearing his his seat belt.  

Sosa was transported by air ambulance to Kootenai Health, and the young boy was transported by ground ambulance to Kootenai Health.

Police are still investigating the crash.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:07:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

    >>

  • AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

    AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:58:41 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family.  Joshua Dundon is in custody.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family.  Joshua Dundon is in custody.

    >>

  • Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-15 23:07:46 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

    Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-05-16 15:26:15 GMT
    Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit LakeYoung boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

    SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours.   It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.   

    >>

    SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours.   It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.   

    >>

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested

    Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-05-16 14:53:34 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.  I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene.  The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement.  A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.  I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene.  The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement.  A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.

    >>

  • Heavy police activity, roadways blocked in Spokane Valley

    Heavy police activity, roadways blocked in Spokane Valley

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-05-16 13:55:40 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Cataldo Avenue near North Pines Road in Spokane Valley was blocked off by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in the early hours of Tuesday morning.  Neighbors told KHQ they heard gunshots earlier in the morning.  Authorities have not released any information at this time, but are asking everyone to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside their homes. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Cataldo Avenue near North Pines Road in Spokane Valley was blocked off by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in the early hours of Tuesday morning.  Neighbors told KHQ they heard gunshots earlier in the morning.  Authorities have not released any information at this time, but are asking everyone to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside their homes. 

    >>
    •   