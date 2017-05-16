Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake.

Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening.

The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours.

It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.

One of the boys was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The other was wearing his his seat belt.

Sosa was transported by air ambulance to Kootenai Health, and the young boy was transported by ground ambulance to Kootenai Health.

Police are still investigating the crash.