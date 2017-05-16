US Postal Service creates first of a kind stamps, mimicking feel of sports equipment

The U.S. Postal Service has created a first of its kind- stamps that mimic the feel of sports equipment.

A special coating has been applied to select areas of the stamps during the printing process to give them a texture that mimics the feel of:

baseball's stitching

golf ball's dimples

tennis ball's seams

soccer ball and valley ball's textured panels

Raised patterns of footballs, basketballs, and kick balls

The first day of issuance i June 14, 2017.