US Postal Service creates first of a kind stamps, mimicking feel

US Postal Service creates first of a kind stamps, mimicking feel of sports equipment

©USPS 2017 ©USPS 2017

The U.S. Postal Service has created a first of its kind- stamps that mimic the feel of sports equipment. 

A special coating has been applied to select areas of the stamps during the printing process to give them a texture that mimics the feel of:

  • baseball's stitching 
  • golf ball's dimples
  • tennis ball's seams
  • soccer ball and valley ball's textured panels 
  • Raised patterns of footballs, basketballs, and kick balls

The first day of issuance i June 14, 2017. 

