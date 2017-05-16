14-year-old boy sentenced in Tri-Cities home invasion

14-year-old boy sentenced in Tri-Cities home invasionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pass
Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. Snow in the spring? WSDOT says traction tires are advised traveling over Snoqualmie Pass in both directions. The roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places. Over-sized vehicles are prohibited. Wait.... what season is this? Drive careful this morning on I-90 - it's snowing! pic.twitter.com/eYJ87m6mUs — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 16, 2017>>
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. Snow in the spring? WSDOT says traction tires are advised traveling over Snoqualmie Pass in both directions. The roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places. Over-sized vehicles are prohibited. Wait.... what season is this? Drive careful this morning on I-90 - it's snowing! pic.twitter.com/eYJ87m6mUs — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 16, 2017>>
Former US Attorney is now Spokane city attorney
Former US Attorney is now Spokane city attorney
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington has been appointed city attorney for Spokane. Mike Ormsby was confirmed Monday night to head Spokane City Hall's legal department. The Spokesman-Review says the 4-3 confirmation vote by the City Council overcame objections about how he handled discrimination claims by a former employee and his involvement in securing taxpayer-funded bonds for a controversial downtown garage. &nb...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington has been appointed city attorney for Spokane. Mike Ormsby was confirmed Monday night to head Spokane City Hall's legal department. The Spokesman-Review says the 4-3 confirmation vote by the City Council overcame objections about how he handled discrimination claims by a former employee and his involvement in securing taxpayer-funded bonds for a controversial downtown garage. &nb...>>
Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested
Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning. I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene. The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement. A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning. I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene. The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement. A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.>>
Reporter faces sanctions over video of 'Bachelor' court case
Reporter faces sanctions over video of 'Bachelor' court case
(AP) - A television reporter is facing the threat of jail after allegedly violating an order not to take video of "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules appearing in court in his hit-and-run case. Prosecutors are pursuing contempt of court proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh in what could be the first such case against an Iowa journalist in decades. She faces up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail. Amanieh obtained video of S...>>
(AP) - A television reporter is facing the threat of jail after allegedly violating an order not to take video of "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules appearing in court in his hit-and-run case. Prosecutors are pursuing contempt of court proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh in what could be the first such case against an Iowa journalist in decades. She faces up to a $500 fine and 180 days in jail. Amanieh obtained video of S...>>
Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up
Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study shows that 1 out of every 5 of middle and high school students has complained of being bullied at school. And the number of reports of sexual assault on college campuses has more than tripled over the past decade. The study by the National Center for Education Statistics and the Justice Department released Tuesday says that overall instances of bullying have been declining in American schools over the past decade. But 21 percent of students aged ...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study shows that 1 out of every 5 of middle and high school students has complained of being bullied at school. And the number of reports of sexual assault on college campuses has more than tripled over the past decade. The study by the National Center for Education Statistics and the Justice Department released Tuesday says that overall instances of bullying have been declining in American schools over the past decade. But 21 percent of students aged ...>>
14-year-old boy sentenced in Tri-Cities home invasion
14-year-old boy sentenced in Tri-Cities home invasion
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy will be locked up in a juvenile facility until he is 18 for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery of her home. Luis Palomo Olmedo was one of four people charged in connection with the Dec. 18 home invasion, and the second case to resolve. The Tri-City Herald reports that 16-year-old Ezekiel I. Salazar already is serving 2 1/2 years for tipping off his friends to target the woman. He used...>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy will be locked up in a juvenile facility until he is 18 for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery of her home. Luis Palomo Olmedo was one of four people charged in connection with the Dec. 18 home invasion, and the second case to resolve. The Tri-City Herald reports that 16-year-old Ezekiel I. Salazar already is serving 2 1/2 years for tipping off his friends to target the woman. He used...>>
US Postal Service creates first of a kind stamps, mimicking feel of sports equipment
US Postal Service creates first of a kind stamps, mimicking feel of sports equipmentThe U.S. Postal Service has created a first of its kind- stamps that mimic the feel of sports equipment. A special coating has been applied to select areas of the stamps during the printing process to give them a texture that mimics the feel of: baseball's stitching golf ball's dimples tennis ball's seams soccer ball and valley ball's textured panels Raised patterns of footballs, basketballs, and kick balls The first day of issuance i June 14, 2017. >>The U.S. Postal Service has created a first of its kind- stamps that mimic the feel of sports equipment. A special coating has been applied to select areas of the stamps during the printing process to give them a texture that mimics the feel of: baseball's stitching golf ball's dimples tennis ball's seams soccer ball and valley ball's textured panels Raised patterns of footballs, basketballs, and kick balls The first day of issuance i June 14, 2017. >>
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
Heavy police activity, roadways blocked in Spokane Valley
Heavy police activity, roadways blocked in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Cataldo Avenue near North Pines Road in Spokane Valley was blocked off by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Neighbors told KHQ they heard gunshots earlier in the morning. Authorities have not released any information at this time, but are asking everyone to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside their homes.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - East Cataldo Avenue near North Pines Road in Spokane Valley was blocked off by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Neighbors told KHQ they heard gunshots earlier in the morning. Authorities have not released any information at this time, but are asking everyone to avoid the area and for residents to stay inside their homes.>>
Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center
Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled. When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting. One officer was>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled. When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting. One officer was>>