Former US Attorney is now Spokane city attorney

(AP) - The former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington has been appointed city attorney for Spokane.



Mike Ormsby was confirmed Monday night to head Spokane City Hall's legal department.



The Spokesman-Review says the 4-3 confirmation vote by the City Council overcame objections about how he handled discrimination claims by a former employee and his involvement in securing taxpayer-funded bonds for a controversial downtown garage.



Ormsby was named U.S. attorney by President Obama and was asked to resign after President Trump was elected. He has not been replaced yet.



___



Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/16/2017 9:33:19 AM (GMT -7:00)