Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pa - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pass

Posted: Updated:
WSDOT WSDOT
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. -

Snow in the spring? 

WSDOT says traction tires are advised traveling over Snoqualmie Pass in both directions.

The roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places. 

Over-sized vehicles are prohibited. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:07:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

    >>

  • AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

    AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:58:41 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family.  Joshua Dundon is in custody.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family.  Joshua Dundon is in custody.

    >>

  • Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack

    Monday, May 15 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-05-15 23:07:46 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pass

    Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pass

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-05-16 17:10:58 GMT
    WSDOTWSDOT

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. Snow in the spring?  WSDOT says traction tires are advised traveling over Snoqualmie Pass in both directions. The roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places.  Over-sized vehicles are prohibited.  Wait.... what season is this? Drive careful this morning on I-90 - it's snowing! pic.twitter.com/eYJ87m6mUs — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 16, 2017

    >>

    SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. Snow in the spring?  WSDOT says traction tires are advised traveling over Snoqualmie Pass in both directions. The roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places.  Over-sized vehicles are prohibited.  Wait.... what season is this? Drive careful this morning on I-90 - it's snowing! pic.twitter.com/eYJ87m6mUs — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 16, 2017

    >>

  • Former US Attorney is now Spokane city attorney

    Former US Attorney is now Spokane city attorney

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-16 17:07:15 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington has been appointed city attorney for Spokane. Mike Ormsby was confirmed Monday night to head Spokane City Hall's legal department. The Spokesman-Review says the 4-3 confirmation vote by the City Council overcame objections about how he handled discrimination claims by a former employee and his involvement in securing taxpayer-funded bonds for a controversial downtown garage. &nb...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington has been appointed city attorney for Spokane. Mike Ormsby was confirmed Monday night to head Spokane City Hall's legal department. The Spokesman-Review says the 4-3 confirmation vote by the City Council overcame objections about how he handled discrimination claims by a former employee and his involvement in securing taxpayer-funded bonds for a controversial downtown garage. &nb...

    >>

  • Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested

    Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-16 16:29:41 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.  I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene.  The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement.  A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning.  I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene.  The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement.  A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.

    >>
    •   