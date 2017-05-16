Certified hypnotists team up to provide support for Positive Changes clients

Certified hypnotists team up to provide support for Positive Changes clientsPosted: Updated:
Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.>>
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.>>
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.>>
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.>>
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.>>
Healthy teen dies of heart problems after too much caffeine
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.>>
BBB Warns of Summer Festival Scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dust off the sunglasses, flower crowns and flip flops. Festival season is here! With summer just around the corner, many of you will be looking to attend a craft beer bash, sporting event, all-you-can-eat seafood feast, music festival or other fun summer festivities. Better Business Bureau Serving the Northwest wants to warn those of you who are preparing for these exciting events to beware of festival fraud. Because>>
Montana deputy shot, second suspect identified
MISSOULA, Mont. - Broadwater County Sheriff's Office in Montana has identified the deputy murdered Tuesday morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Deputy Mason Moore was a three year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He was a husband and father of three children. The suspects have been identified as father and son; 38-year-old Marshall Barrus of Gallatin County and 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus are both in custody in Missoula County.>>
Cheers! Bartender wins lottery, says he'll care for family
NEW YORK (AP) - Maybe the next round is on him: A New York City bartender who hit a $7 million lottery says he has "no clue" what he'll do with his winnings. The New York Lottery said Tuesday that Michael Moriarty gets to keep around $4 million after required withholdings. The 56-year-old says he'll take care of his family and then consider any leftover funds. Moriarty popped into a gift ship and bought the Cash Blowout scra...>>
Washington becomes latest state to seek ID compliance
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The governor of Washington has signed a measure that seeks to make the state one of more than two dozen states currently in compliance with federal identification requirements. The signature Tuesday of Gov. Jay Inslee ends years of legislative struggle in Washington state over the best way to adhere to a 2005 federal law known as the REAL ID Act. The rule requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements an...>>
Rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing kids
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains. Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon. Baumann's husband confirmed the stranger was Josh...>>
Leading neo-Nazi website courts new readers ... in Spanish
How does a leading neo-Nazi website that has railed against Hispanic immigrants expand its audience beyond a loyal base of white supremacists? By publishing a Spanish-language edition, of course. The Daily Stormer recently launched El Daily Stormer as a companion "news portal" with content tailored for readers in Spain and Latin America.>>
Certified hypnotists team up to provide support for Positive Changes clients
SPOKANE, Wash. - After Positive Changes filed for bankruptcy, hundreds of clients in the Spokane and outlying areas were left without the support needed to complete their programs. Two Positive Changes Certified Hypnotists have formed an alliance with the idea of helping those clients. James Barfoot has eight years experience as a state registered hypnotist/coach at Positive changes and designed a new program called Primal Activation.>>
Traction tires advised for vehicles traveling over Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. Snow in the spring? WSDOT says traction tires are advised traveling over Snoqualmie Pass in both directions. The roadway is bare and wet with snow and slush in places. Over-sized vehicles are prohibited. Wait.... what season is this? Drive careful this morning on I-90 - it's snowing! pic.twitter.com/eYJ87m6mUs — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) May 16, 2017>>
Former US Attorney is now Spokane city attorney
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The former U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington has been appointed city attorney for Spokane. Mike Ormsby was confirmed Monday night to head Spokane City Hall's legal department. The Spokesman-Review says the 4-3 confirmation vote by the City Council overcame objections about how he handled discrimination claims by a former employee and his involvement in securing taxpayer-funded bonds for a controversial downtown garage. &nb...>>
Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana Deputy arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a Montana Deputy has been killed in a shooting Tuesday morning. I-90 westbound is currently closed while evidence is collected and multiple agencies are on scene. The initial incident began during a traffic stop near Three Forks when two suspects got in a shootout with law enforcement. A pursuit began westbound on I-90 and deputies deployed a spike strip, but were unable to stop the vehicle.>>
