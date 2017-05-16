Certified hypnotists team up to provide support for Positive Changes clients

After Positive Changes filed for bankruptcy, hundreds of clients in the Spokane and outlying areas were left without the support needed to complete their programs.

Two Positive Changes Certified Hypnotists have formed an alliance with the idea of helping those clients.

James Barfoot has eight years experience as a state registered hypnotist/coach at Positive changes and designed a new program called Primal Activation.

Sandra Norman has over 13 years experience as a state registered hypnotist/life coach at Positive Changes and has designed a program called Health Through Balance.

Barfoot and Norman are offering a free 1 1/2 hour session to get clients back on track and to discuss their options moving forward.

You can reach Norman by calling Norman Health Services at (509) 443-3553 or Barfoot by calling Intentional Hypnosis at (509) 230-5035.