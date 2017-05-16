Leading neo-Nazi website courts new readers ... in Spanish - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Leading neo-Nazi website courts new readers ... in Spanish

Posted: Updated:

How does a leading neo-Nazi website that has railed against Hispanic immigrants expand its audience beyond a loyal base of white supremacists? By publishing a Spanish-language edition, of course.
    
The Daily Stormer recently launched El Daily Stormer as a companion "news portal" with content tailored for readers in Spain and Latin America.
    
Andrew Auernheimer, a notorious computer hacker and internet troll who writes for The Daily Stormer, says the new edition fits the site's mission to spread "Hitlerism across the world."
    
Auernheimer says The Daily Stormer gets 3.2 million unique visitors monthly. The Southern Poverty Law Center has called it "the top hate site in America."
    
Heidi Beirich, director of the law center's Intelligence Project, said other white supremacist sites have employed the same tactic and created multilingual forums for readers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

