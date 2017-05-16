Rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing kids - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing kids

Posted: Updated:
BOISE, Idaho -

(AP) - A Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains.
    
Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon.
    
Baumann's husband confirmed the stranger was Joshua Dundon and spoke with him while she called 911. The man later gave directions to authorities on where to find the children.
    
The girls were found by searchers several hours later and taken to a hospital to be treated for exposure and reunited with family members.
    
Joshua Dundon was taken into custody by law enforcement. Police did not release further details.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/16/2017 11:02:48 AM (GMT -7:00)

