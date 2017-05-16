Montana deputy shot, second suspect identified

Broadwater County Sheriff's Office in Montana has identified the deputy murdered Tuesday morning on Highway 287 near Three Forks.

Deputy Mason Moore was a three year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He was a husband and father of three children.

The suspects have been identified as father and son; 38-year-old Marshall Barrus of Gallatin County and 62-year-old Lloyd Barrus are both in custody in Missoula County.

The Broadwater County Attorney is consulting with the Missoula County Attorney and charges will be filed at a later time.