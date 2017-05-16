Montana deputy's body escorted to hospital for autopsy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Montana deputy's body escorted to hospital for autopsy

by Lexi Perry, Producer
Deputy Mason Moore Deputy Mason Moore
MISSOULA, Mont. -

The Latest on the shooting of a Montana deputy early Tuesday (all times local):
    
2:40 p.m.
    
A procession of Montana law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of slain Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore to the morgue at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings for an autopsy.
    
The procession arrived in Billings at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
    
Firefighters raised a large American flag from a ladder truck as the procession moved up North 27th Street.
    
Moore was shot at about 3 a.m. during a traffic stop near Three Forks.
    
___
    
1:10 p.m.
    
Officials have released the name of a Montana sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed early Tuesday.
    
The Broadwater County sheriff's office says 38-year-old Mason Moore had been a deputy for three years. He is survived by his wife and three children.
    
Officers from numerous jurisdictions joined a procession at mid-day Tuesday to escort Moore's body from Three Forks to Billings for an autopsy.
    
Officials have also released the name of the second suspect, who was shot by officers at the end of the pursuit near Missoula. He is 38-year-old Marshall Barrus of Belgrade, Montana.
    
___
    
11:15 a.m.
    
A Montana sheriff's deputy who was killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday died less than two miles away from where a state Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed in 2010.
    
The name of the Broadwater County deputy has not been released. He is the 129th Montana law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty since 1878, just before Montana became a state.
    
Trooper David DeLaittre was shot near Three Forks in December 2010.
    
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the deputy was pursuing a vehicle when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found the deputy dead on the side of the road near Three Forks in southwestern Montana.
    
The nation marked Peace Officers Memorial Day on Monday.
    
___
    
10:15 a.m.
    
A sheriff's deputy was killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday, prompting a middle-of-the-night chase across southwestern Montana during which the suspects fired shots at pursuing officers. The pursuit ended east of Missoula with one of the suspects being shot and his father under arrest.
    
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found the deputy dead on the side of the road near Three Forks.
    
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says the suspects fired shots at officers who pursued the vehicle across parts of five counties.
    
Missoula County officials say the driver, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. His son's condition has not been released.
    
___
    
8:55 a.m.
    
A sheriff's deputy was killed during a traffic stop early Tuesday, prompting a pursuit across southwestern Montana that ended with one of the suspects being shot and hospitalized and the other under arrest.
    
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County sheriff's deputy was killed near Three Forks. His name hasn't been released.
    
The deputy had been pursuing a vehicle when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found the deputy dead by the side of the road.
    
The suspect's vehicle was spotted about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away. Officers deployed spike strips, and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped.
    
Officers say the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital.
    
The Missoulian reports the driver, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide. The passenger has not be identified.
    
___
    
8:15 a.m.
    
A southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop near Three Forks.
    
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says a Broadwater County deputy was pursuing a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
    
Gootkin tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle (bit.ly/2pR1e2k) that Gallatin County and Montana Highway Patrol officers responded and found the deputy dead by the side of the road.
    
The suspect vehicle was spotted near Anaconda. Officers deployed spike strips and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped about 35 miles east of Missoula.
    
Gootkin says the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire. He was taken to the hospital. The driver, the shooter's father, was arrested.
    
The names of the officer and the suspects have not been released.

