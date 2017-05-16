57 Idaho schools to try out new reading test

The Idaho Department of Education's new reading test will be tried out by 57 schools.



The Times-News reports the schools are in 37 districts scattered across the state.



The Idaho Reading Indicator test is given to kindergarten through third-graders.



School employees will undergo training on the new test in August. About 13,500 students will take both the new and old test at participating pilot schools.



The new test is scheduled to be rolled out during the 2018-19 school year.



A team of educators recommended a replacement test in 2016 and the state legislature appropriated $100,000 for the pilot project. A full, statewide implementation will cost about $500,000.



