Jury finds former WSU football player not guilty in assault case

Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.
AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody
BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family. Joshua Dundon is in custody.
Man accused of killing mom before grocery attack
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The man suspected of killing a woman and then carrying a severed head into an Oregon grocery store and stabbing a checkout clerk has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb.
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.
Police: 3-year-old left in car by intoxicated father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 27-year-old man is in jail Monday after police say he left his 3-year-old daughter in a car for at least an hour in cold temperatures. It happened near the Red Lion Hotel. The little girl was left in 39 degree temperatures with the windows rolled down and a sweatshirt over her.
Idaho man admits to raping woman, leaving her on the side of the road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Detectives charged a 23-year-old Spokane County man with second degree rape on Friday and other charges on Friday. Spokane County deputies say Damon A. Soto is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Fugitive from Justice charges.
The Latest: Captain of crashed jet described as experienced
CARLSTADT, N.J. (AP) - A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit." Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport in New Jersey killed two crew members and damaged buildings in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.
Five arrested for fight at Excelsior Youth Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - Monday evening, Spokane Police received a call from Excelsior Youth Center about a fight at the location. Police later learned that multiple fights had broken out in the gym area and a fire alarm had been pulled. When officers arrived, they came across a hostile crowd of about 50 hostile juveniles actively fighting. The crowd interfered as officers tried to separated and arrest those that were fighting. One officer was
Montana deputy's body escorted to hospital for autopsy
MISSOULA, Mont. - A procession of Montana law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of slain Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore to the morgue at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings for an autopsy. The procession arrived in Billings at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jury finds former WSU football player not guilty in assault case
A jury reached a verdict in the assault case against former Washington State University football player Robert Barber. The jury found Barber not guilty of assault in the second degree and assault in the 4th degree.
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. The New York Times says Trump made the request to Comey during a February meeting. The newspaper cites a memo Comey wrote following the meeting.
Starbucks customers say outage leads to free drinks
NEW YORK (AP) - Some Starbucks customers are posting on social media that they were getting their drinks for free because of a payment system outage. Starbucks Corp. spokesman Reggie Borges says a "limited number" of stores in the U.S. and Canada were temporarily offline as a result of an overnight technology update.
57 Idaho schools to try out new reading test
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Department of Education's new reading test will be tried out by 57 schools. The Times-News reports the schools are in 37 districts scattered across the state. The Idaho Reading Indicator test is given to kindergarten through third-graders.
6 children hurt during preschool science experiment in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston-area fire officials say six children have been hurt during a science experiment that caused a small blaze at a preschool. The experiment was being conducted Tuesday outside the Yellow School in Bunker Hill Village. The school is located inside Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.
Standoff ends with armed teenage suspects arrested; no injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a victim reporting he had been shot at by two men with a sawed off shotgun in the 12100 block of E. Cataldo in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. The victim, who was not hit, told deputies the men fired one shot before running back into an apartment from the parking lot.
BBB Warns of Summer Festival Scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dust off the sunglasses, flower crowns and flip flops. Festival season is here! With summer just around the corner, many of you will be looking to attend a craft beer bash, sporting event, all-you-can-eat seafood feast, music festival or other fun summer festivities. Better Business Bureau Serving the Northwest wants to warn those of you who are preparing for these exciting events to beware of festival fraud. Because
