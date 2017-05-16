The Latest: Captain of crashed jet described as experienced - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Captain of crashed jet described as experienced

CARLSTADT, N.J. -

The Latest on Monday's fatal jet crash at Teterboro Airport (all times local):
    
5:45 p.m.
    
A spokesman for the Hawaii company where the pilots of a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City worked says the captain had more than 15 years of experience and had flown the plane "quite a bit."
    
Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport in New Jersey killed two crew members and damaged buildings in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.
    
Honolulu-based Trans-Pacific Jets spokesman Ryan Frost says that the pilots were returning to Teterboro Monday to stay in a hotel after earlier flying from Teterboro to Bedford, Massachusetts, and then onto Philadelphia.
    
Frost says that the other pilot had about three or four years of experience.
    
___
    
4:20 p.m.
    
Federal investigators say the cockpit voice recorder has been recovered from a jet that crashed near a small airport outside New York City, killing two crew members.
    
Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport in New Jersey damaged buildings in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.
    
Jim Silliman with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday afternoon that the voice recorder had been recovered and was being shipped to NTSB headquarters. He says the flight wasn't required to have a data recorder.
    
He says the wind at the time of the crash "was a concern." Winds were gusting at more than 30 mph around the time of the crash.
    
Silliman says controllers would have tried to have the plane head into the wind to avoid crosswind.
    
___
    
12:40 p.m.
    
A deadly jet crash at a small airport outside New York City has dredged up fears among residents who live within yards of the site where corporate jets take off and land.
    
Monday's crash of a Learjet approaching Teterboro Airport killed two crew members and damaged buildings in an industrial area. No one on the ground was injured.
    
Federal investigators are scheduled to give an update on the crash Tuesday.
    
Mark Pfeifle (FYE'-fuhl) says planes seem to pass about 30 or 40 feet above his home before landing. He says he likes living there but that Monday's crash reminded him of the potential dangers.
    
The airport sits in a densely populated area just north of MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's Jets and Giants.
    
___
    
12:35 a.m.
    
Federal investigators will be at the site of a deadly jet crash near a small airport outside New York City Tuesday, working to determine what caused the aircraft to go down.
    
Police say two crew members were killed when the Learjet 35 crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings Monday afternoon in Carlstadt a quarter-mile (400 meters) from the runway at Teterboro Airport.
    
There were no passengers aboard and no one on the ground was injured.
    
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment of impact and then a huge fireball.
    
Two of the three buildings involved in the crash sustained fire damage. Police say 13 vehicles also were damaged.
    
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board will inspect the crash site Tuesday.

