Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him.

Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project.

“When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says.

He went back to Home Depot where he bought them. As soon as he told the woman at the register what happened to his 41 bundles of black onyx shingles, the clerk told him that someone was just in the store trying to return shingles that matched exactly what he bought, but didn’t have a receipt.

The clerk said the man went home to get ID, so Sherif waited for him to get back to the store so he could confront him.

The man told Sherif he didn’t know anything, and those were his stepson’s shingles. He told Sherif that he was going to go get his son and bring him back. Sherif waited, but the man never returned.

Thankfully, Home Depot helped Sherif out, and he can now finish up the roof. But Sherif has one message for the person who took them in the first place.

“But to steal somebody's money is not fair,” he says.

This happened between Saturday and Monday in the area of Joseph and Nevada. If you know anything about this, call Crime Check 509-456-2233.

    •   