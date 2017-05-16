No more holding of phones under new law in Washington - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

Posted: Updated:
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.
    
The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.
    
Inslee vetoed a section that had the measure take effect in 2019. He said it was too important to wait for the provisions to become law. The law will now take effect in mid-July.
    
Under the measure, "the minimal use of a finger" to activate, deactivate, or initiate a function of a personal electronic device while driving will still be allowed.
    
Current law in Washington state only prohibits texting or holding a phone to the ear while driving.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Firefighters offer warning after man killed while fixing plumbing

    Monday, May 15 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-05-16 00:07:41 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley firefighters are telling people to be careful while doing work around the house after a man accidentally died Monday morning. Fire crews responded to the 600 block of S. Carnahan Road. A caller told firefighters a man wasn't breathing and said he was stuck in a hole under his home head first.

    >>

  • AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

    AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing kids found safe, father in custody

    Monday, May 15 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-16 03:58:41 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family.  Joshua Dundon is in custody.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho - Update, 8:55 p.m. Monday: Boise Police reported Monday night that two little girls who were the subject of an AMBER Alert have been found safe in Nevada. Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon are being taken to an Idaho hospital and are being treated for exposure. They are also being reunited with family.  Joshua Dundon is in custody.

    >>

  • Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

    Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-05-16 15:26:15 GMT
    Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit LakeYoung boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake

    SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours.   It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.   

    >>

    SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours.   It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.   

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:49:06 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 16th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 16th

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:47:11 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 16th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 16th.

    >>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:58:57 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>
    •   