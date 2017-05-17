Okanogan County PUD plans massive power outages for repairs

The Okanogan County Public Utility District has planned two separate 6 1/4 hour power outages to make connections to the new Pateros-Twisp transmission line and replace poles from the Carlton fire.

The first power outage is Wednesday, May 17th at 11:45 p.m. and will last until 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The second outage begins Monday, May 22nd at 11:45 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The outages will affect customers of the Okanogan PUD customers in the following areas:

All Okanogan PUD customers residing in Pateros

Hwy 153 from Pateros to 1.5 miles South of Carlton

Hwy 97 South from Pateros

Alta Lake area

Hwy 97 North from Pateros to 1.5 miles North of Pateros

Residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power will need to make provisions for these 6 1/4 hour power outages.