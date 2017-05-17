Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet

(AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet.



The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five.



A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence.



Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at trial but argued he was affected by severe alcoholism and couldn't have planned the killing.



Kalac lived with Coplin and her son at her Port Angeles apartment when she was slain. Kalac wrote messages on the walls of her room and her body, then posted the photos to a website.



He surrendered to police the next day after fleeing to Oregon.



He apologized in court.



