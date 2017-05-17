Police charge man they say fled with 2 daughters

Police charge man they say fled with 2 daughtersPosted: Updated:
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
Standoff ends with armed teenage suspects arrested; no injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responded to a victim reporting he had been shot at by two men with a sawed off shotgun in the 12100 block of E. Cataldo in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning. The victim, who was not hit, told deputies the men fired one shot before running back into an apartment from the parking lot.>>
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
Rancher recalls encounter that led to rescue of missing kids
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Nevada woman who alerted authorities after the father of two missing Idaho girls showed up on her ranch says the man was cold, barefoot and looking for help for the kids he said he left behind in the mountains. Vera Baumann said she had seen news reports and suspected the man who walked to her home Monday was the father of 7-year-old Madison Ann Dundon and 6-year-old Jaylynn Dawn Dundon. Baumann's husband confirmed the stranger was Josh...>>
Man sues woman for $17.31 movie ticket after bad date
(AP) - A Texas man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he says she texted through the film and left him at the theater. Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman (https://atxne.ws/2rr0Ngn) he met the woman online and they went to see "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" on May 6. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar says he sugges...>>
US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008. Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels.The Federal Reserve Bank of Ne...>>
The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 10 a.m. House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo." He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played." ...>>
Spokane response teams participate in mock emergency drill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Local health and response agencies are joining forces for a full-scale emergency simulation in order to prepare the community in the event a potential infectious disease were to threaten the Spokane area. The simulation takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Spokane Airport. It will begin with the arrival of a mock patient suspected of being exposed to Ebola. The mock patient will then be transported to>>
Police charge man they say fled with 2 daughters
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities have filed charges against a man accused of fleeing to Nevada with his two young daughters while in the midst of a custody dispute with their mother. Joshua Dundon was arrested after law enforcement officials said he walked to a ranch seeking help. The girls were rescued in a mountainous area of Nevada after Dundon was taken into custody. Dundon is jailed under $5 million bail on two counts of custodial interference. Pol...>>
Leonard Marshall, Matt Hasselbeck pledge brains to research
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) - Two more retired football stars have pledged their brains to research. Two-time Super Bowl champion Leonard Marshall and three-time Pro Bowl selection Matt Hasselbeck say they will donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The announcements were made on Wednesday as part of the second annual Brain Trust conference, which is hosted by the Veterans Administration. ...>>
Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet. The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five. A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence. Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at ...>>
Okanogan County PUD plans massive power outages for repairs
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Okanogan County Public Utility District has planned two separate 6 1/2 hour power outages to make connections to the new Pateros-Twisp transmission line and replace poles from the Carlton fire. The first power outage is Wednesday, May 17th at 11:45 p.m. and will last until 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The second outage begins Monday, May 22nd at 11:45 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 a.m.>>
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 16th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 16th.>>
