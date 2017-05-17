Spokane response teams participate in mock emergency drill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane response teams participate in mock emergency drill

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Local health and response agencies are joining forces for a full-scale emergency simulation in order to prepare the community in the event a potential infectious disease were to threaten the Spokane area.  

The simulation takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Spokane Airport. It will begin with the arrival of a mock patient suspected of being exposed to Ebola. The mock patient will then be transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center to identify the pathogen and undergo isolation.

