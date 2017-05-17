The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing

Posted: Updated:
Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

(AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
    
10 a.m.
    
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
    
Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo." He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played."
    
Ryan says a House committee has "appropriately" requested a Comey memo describing a February meeting he had with Trump. A person familiar with the document says Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the bureau's investigation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
    
Ryan raised questions about Comey's account of that meeting. The Wisconsin Republican says Congress will want to know if Trump asked Comey to end the probe, "why didn't he take action at the time."
    
__
    
8 a.m.
    
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lashed out at U.S. politicians whipping up what he described as "anti-Russian sentiment" for being either "stupid" or "dangerous."
    
Speaking at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian prime minister, Putin said on Wednesday Moscow initially found debates about Russia's meddling in U.S. politics as "funny" but said Moscow is now "concerned because it's hard to imagine what the people who produce such nonsense can come up with next."
    
Putin dismissed the U.S. politicians, whom he did not identify, as either being "stupid" or "dangerous and unscrupulous" who are wittingly "causing the damage to their own country."
    
Asked what he thinks of Trump presidency, Putin said it's up to the American people to judge but his performance can only be rated "only when he's allowed to work at full capacity," implying that someone is hampering Trump's efforts.
    
___
    
7:35 a.m.
    
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the ongoing scandal around President Donald Trump sharing classified intelligence with Russian officials as "political schizophrenia."
    
Trump came under fire earlier this week after it was revealed that he shared the sensitive intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak.
    
Speaking at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian prime minister on Wednesday, Putin said he had "no other explanation" as to why Trump came under attack other than "political schizophrenia." Putin even suggested that Russia share the records of last week's talks between Trump and Lavrov with the U.S. Congress, if the White House approved.
    
Putin joked that that he would reprimand Lavrov because "he hasn't shared those secrets with us."
    
__
    
6:45 a.m.
    
The Kremlin isn't commenting on the details of the classified information that President Donald Trump shared with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador last week.
    
The White House on Tuesday defended Trump discussing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak an Islamic State group terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.
    
Speaking to Russian news agencies on Wednesday Yuri Ushakov, an aide to President Vladimir Putin, would not comment the contents of last week's talks among Trump, Lavrov and Kislyak.
    
Ushakov said "any contacts" with the U.S. president are "important" but he would not reply to the question whether the classified information that Trump reportedly shared with Lavrov and Kislyak was valuable for Russia.
    
___
    
3:10 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to notes Comey wrote after the meeting.
    
The White House issued a furious denial after the notes were disclosed late Tuesday, near the end of a tumultuous day spent beating back potentially disastrous news reports from dawn to dusk.
    
The bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling mightily to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and the country's ambassador to the United States.
    
Defending Trump's actions, officials played down the importance and secrecy of the information, which had been supplied by Israel under an intelligence-sharing agreement, and Trump himself said he had "an absolute right" as president to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/17/2017 7:33:13 AM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:58:57 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

  • Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-05-17 02:20:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

  • Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:13:27 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man sues woman for $17.31 movie ticket after bad date

    Man sues woman for $17.31 movie ticket after bad date

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:15 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:15:23 GMT

    (AP) - A Texas man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he says she texted through the film and left him at the theater. Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman (https://atxne.ws/2rr0Ngn) he met the woman online and they went to see "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" on May 6. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar says he sugges...

    >>

    (AP) - A Texas man is suing a woman he went on a date with for the price of a movie ticket after he says she texted through the film and left him at the theater. Brandon Vezmar filed the claim for $17.31 last week. The 37-year-old tells the Austin American-Statesman (https://atxne.ws/2rr0Ngn) he met the woman online and they went to see "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" on May 6. He says the 35-year-old woman refused to stop texting. Vezmar says he sugges...

    >>

  • US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak

    US households owe record amount, topping pre-recession peak

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-05-17 15:08:01 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008. Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels.The Federal Reserve Bank of Ne...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. household debt reached a record high in the first three months of this year, topping the previous peak reached in 2008. Americans have stepped up borrowing over the past three years, yet the nature of what Americans owe has changed since the Great Recession. Student and auto loans make up a larger proportion of household debt, while mortgages and credit card debt remain below pre-recession levels.The Federal Reserve Bank of Ne...

    >>

  • The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing

    The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-05-17 14:59:24 GMT
    Ryan says no rush to judgment on Comey firingRyan says no rush to judgment on Comey firing

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 10 a.m.  House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo." He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played."    ...

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 10 a.m.  House Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo." He says there is "clearly a lot of politics being played."    ...

    >>
    •   