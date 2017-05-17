Mayor: Medical Lake water is not contaminated

Medical Lake Mayor John Higgins called KHQ Wednesday morning to confirm that the water in Medical Lake has been tested and does not contain any traces of contamination.

Higgins says the water was tested by two independent outfits and both came back negative for any contaminates.

Medical Lake's water was tested after residents nearby in Airway Heights were told not to drink or cook with tap water Tuesday because of two ground water contaminates. Airway Heights and Fairchild Airforce Base say preliminary groundwater sampling results for two water wells indicate high levels of two different acids (PFOS and PFOA).

The Air Force is validating the preliminary findings and expects to provide final results to the city within two to three weeks. Out of an abundance of caution, Airway Heights water customers are advised to not drink city water nor use city water for cooking until the water system is considered free of PFOS/PFOAs.