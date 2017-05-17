Mayor: Medical Lake water is not contaminated - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mayor: Medical Lake water is not contaminated

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

Medical Lake Mayor John Higgins called KHQ Wednesday morning to confirm that the water in Medical Lake has been tested and does not contain any traces of contamination. 

Higgins says the water was tested by two independent outfits and both came back negative for any contaminates. 

Medical Lake's water was tested after residents nearby in Airway Heights were told not to drink or cook with tap water Tuesday because of two ground water contaminates. Airway Heights and Fairchild Airforce Base say preliminary groundwater sampling results for two water wells indicate high levels of two different acids (PFOS and PFOA).

 The Air Force is validating the preliminary findings and expects to provide final results to the city within two to three weeks. Out of an abundance of caution, Airway Heights water customers are advised to not drink city water nor use city water for cooking until the water system is considered free of PFOS/PFOAs.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:58:57 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

  • Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-05-17 02:20:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

  • Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:13:27 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men

    Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:45:15 GMT
    Courtesy ACED DesignCourtesy ACED Design

    CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company 

    >>

    CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company 

    >>

  • Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in

    Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:11:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in.  Pastor Leave Larson Anderson says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defacated in a trash can.  She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in.  Pastor Leave Larson Anderson says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defacated in a trash can.  She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up.

    >>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:08:45 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.   

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.   

    >>
    •   