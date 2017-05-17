Crews say more bottled water headed to Airway Heights

Airway Heights Fire Department in Airway Heights says they are expecting more bottled water at Yokes after they ran out of bottled water Wednesday morning handing them out to residents in the area.

Airway Heights Residents have been told not to drink or cook with the tap water until further notice because of ground water contaminates.

Crews say they are expecting their next water delivery around 10:30 a.m. and 15 pallets by noon.

A shipment will be coming over from the west side of the state around 3:30 p.m.

Crews says it should be more than enough for the next 2-3 days, but if they begin to run low they will call for another shipment.