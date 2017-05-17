Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in

Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in.

Pastor Liv Larson Andrews says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defecated in a trash can.

She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up.

Wednesday volunteers came to the church to help clean up the wax and wine spilled on the floors.

Police are investigating the break in.