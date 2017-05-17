Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in. 

Pastor Liv Larson Andrews says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defecated in a trash can. 

She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up. 

Wednesday volunteers came to the church to help clean up the wax and wine spilled on the floors. 

Police are investigating the break in. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-17 03:58:57 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.

    >>

  • Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-05-17 02:20:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.

    >>

  • Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-05-17 12:13:27 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men

    Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:45:15 GMT
    Courtesy ACED DesignCourtesy ACED Design

    CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company 

    >>

    CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company 

    >>

  • Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in

    Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:11:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in.  Pastor Leave Larson Anderson says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defacated in a trash can.  She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together today to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in.  Pastor Leave Larson Anderson says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defacated in a trash can.  She says it doesn't seem as though it was done out of hate, but is still a pain to have to clean up.

    >>

  • No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    No more holding of phones under new law in Washington

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 2:08 PM EDT2017-05-17 18:08:45 GMT

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.   

    >>

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving.      The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.   

    >>
    •   