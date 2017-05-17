Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men

Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here!

That's right- a romper designed especially for men.

A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time.

The idea came to the company last year. They wanted to create something that allowed guys to be stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort. So what better design than a romper?

ACED Design partnered with a leading Chicago design consultancy to turn the vision into a reality and then took it to local Chicago cut and sew shops to manufacture a sample run.

As of now, their product line features four versions of the Original RompHim:

Blue Chambray

Red Chambray

Splatter print Cotton

Special edition 4th of July seersucker

Looking to purchase one? The company is still in its early phases and has created a KickStarter to fund the project. If ACED Design says it's an all or nothing project and wouldn't be able to head into production unless it reached its goal of $10,000. By the time we checked it on Wednesday, it had skyrocketed to $156,665. Thanks to the generous donations, you'll be seeing men rocking RompHim before too long.