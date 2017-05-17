Norther Quest offering bottled water to guests - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Norther Quest offering bottled water to guests

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Northern Quest Resort and Casino said Wednesday that bottled water is available to all guests and workers at the casino while the City of Airway Heights' water ban is in place. The ban was put in place late Tuesday after groundwater sampling showed contaminants in two city wells

The casino said in a release Wednesday that they have been proactive in taking precautions.

While we don’t have full details at this time, Northern Quest has been proactive with immediate steps to ensure guest and team member safety.  Bottled water is available to all guests and team members while the ban is in place.  All restaurant venues are open their regular hours for food service, but will have limited menu options available.  We have discarded any foods that may have been washed with tap water and will ensure that all foods available have only been washed with bottled water.

