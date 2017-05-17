Airway Heights Correctional Facility taking water precautions

Washington State Department of Corrections says Airway Heights Corrections Center is taking every precaution to make sure inmates and staff are not affected by the Airway Heights water crisis.

Jeremy S. Barclay, communications director for WDOC, says the facility has gone as far as to get bottled water from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area to ensure the water is safe to drink for staff and inmates. At last check, the jail has obtained 40,000 bottles of water. The jail is also working with Correctional Industries to ensure that food served to staff and inmates is safe, and are providing meals that do not require cleaning. Fresh produce is not being provided.

Barclay tells KHQ that inmates and staff have been made aware of the issue. As of Wednesday afternoon Barclay says the correctional facility is waiting for the City of Airway Heights to flush its water system, then they plan on flushing their own water system as well.

The Department of Corrections is also working with state emergency officials to deal with the problem, and tell us that any surplus water they receive will be given to the City of Airway Heights.