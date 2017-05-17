Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana deputy dies in hospital

Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana deputy dies in hospitalPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
No more holding of phones under new law in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that bans holding hand-held devices while driving. The measure, signed by Inslee in Tacoma Tuesday, prohibits holding an electronic device - including phones, tablets and other electronic devices - while driving, including while in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change.>>
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
Spokane man says $1,000 worth of roof shingles stolen from house
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is demanding justice after 41 bundles of roof shingles were stolen from him. Sherif flips houses for a living. But he couldn’t finish one part of his latest project. “When I came back Monday I found out all my shingles are missing and my back fence is broken,” Sherif says. He went back to Home Depot where he bought them.>>
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
Airway Heights residents west of Hayford road advised not to drink city water due to possible contamination
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says two Airway Heights city water wells have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants and are advising residents and businesses located west of Hayford Road to not drink or cook with city water.>>
Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men
Company rolls out RompHim, a romper for men
CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company>>
CHICAGO, Illinois - Are you a man who has difficulty deciding to wear? Tired of picking out pants and a shirt that match? Have no fear, the RompHim is here! That's right- a romper designed especially for me. A company by the name ACED Design is the original creator of the fashion forward ensemble. According to their website, their missing is to revolutionize men's fashion, one piece at a time. The idea came to the company>>
Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet
Man gets 82 years for killing woman, posting on internet
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet. The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five. A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence. Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at ...>>
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man has been sentenced to 82 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend and posting photos of her body on the internet. The Kitsap Sun reports David Kalac was sentenced Tuesday for murder in the November 2014 death of 30-year-old Amber Coplin, a mother of five. A jury also found Kalac guilty of two aggravators, which allowed the judge to give a longer sentence. Kalac didn't deny killing Coplin at ...>>
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
Young boy killed in deadly crash north of Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Idaho State Police say a young boy has died in a crash north of Spirit Lake. Officers say the driver of the car lost control and hit several mailboxes on the Spirit Lake Cutoff Monday evening. The car overturned and came to rest on its top, blocking the roadway for about six hours. It's unclear at this time who was driving, but the car was occupied by 55-year-old Jose F. Sosa Jr. from Coeur d'Alene and two young boys.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in
Community comes together for church cleanup after bizarre break in
SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together Wednesday to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in. Pastor Liv Larson Andrews says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defecated in a trash can.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Members of the Spokane community came together Wednesday to help clean up the Salem Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane after a bizarre break in. Pastor Liv Larson Andrews says whoever broke in lit candles, pulled religious items out of storage, threw them around, drank wine, scribbled on a window, and defecated in a trash can.>>
Spokane County deputies ask for public's help finding missing 39-year-old man
Spokane County deputies ask for public's help finding missing 39-year-old man
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
GOP lawmaker demands inquiry of Turkish leader's bodyguards
GOP lawmaker demands inquiry of Turkish leader's bodyguards
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Republican is calling on the Trump administration to investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against members of the Turkish president's security detail. Rep. Ed Royce of California says bodyguards traveling with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official state visit to Washington "viciously beat multiple individuals, throwing them to the ground and kicking them in the head.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Republican is calling on the Trump administration to investigate whether criminal charges are warranted against members of the Turkish president's security detail. Rep. Ed Royce of California says bodyguards traveling with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his official state visit to Washington "viciously beat multiple individuals, throwing them to the ground and kicking them in the head.">>
Mayor: Medical Lake water is not contaminated
Mayor: Medical Lake water is not contaminated
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Medical Lake Mayor John Higgins called KHQ Wednesday morning to confirm that the water in Medical Lake has been tested and does not contain any traces of contamination. Higgins says the water was tested by two independent outfits and both came back negative for any contaminates.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - Medical Lake Mayor John Higgins called KHQ Wednesday morning to confirm that the water in Medical Lake has been tested and does not contain any traces of contamination. Higgins says the water was tested by two independent outfits and both came back negative for any contaminates.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
Former FBI Director Mueller to lead Trump-Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.>>
Northern Quest offering bottled water to guests
Northern Quest offering bottled water to guests
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino said Wednesday that bottled water is available to all guests and workers at the casino while the City of Airway Heights' water ban is in place. The ban was put in place late Tuesday after groundwater sampling showed contaminants in two city wells. The casino said in a release Wednesday that they have been proactive in taking precautions.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Northern Quest Resort and Casino said Wednesday that bottled water is available to all guests and workers at the casino while the City of Airway Heights' water ban is in place. The ban was put in place late Tuesday after groundwater sampling showed contaminants in two city wells. The casino said in a release Wednesday that they have been proactive in taking precautions.>>
Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana deputy dies in hospital
Suspect in fatal shooting of Montana deputy dies in hospital
MISSOULA, Mont. - Sheriff TJ McDermott confirmed that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital Wednesday in Missoula. The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, which he sustained while being apprehended by law enforcement May 16.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. - Sheriff TJ McDermott confirmed that 38-year-old Marshall Barrus, a suspect in the death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore, died at St. Patrick Hospital Wednesday in Missoula. The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head, which he sustained while being apprehended by law enforcement May 16.>>
Airway Heights Correctional Facility taking water precautions
Airway Heights Correctional Facility taking water precautions
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Washington State Department of Corrections says Airway Heights Corrections Center is taking every precaution to make sure inmates and staff are not affected by the Airway Heights water crisis. Jeremy S. Barclay, communications director for WDOC, says the facility has gone as far as to get bottled water from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area to ensure the water is safe to drink for staff and inmates. At last check, the jail has obtained 40,000 bottles of water.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Washington State Department of Corrections says Airway Heights Corrections Center is taking every precaution to make sure inmates and staff are not affected by the Airway Heights water crisis. Jeremy S. Barclay, communications director for WDOC, says the facility has gone as far as to get bottled water from the Tri-Cities and Yakima area to ensure the water is safe to drink for staff and inmates. At last check, the jail has obtained 40,000 bottles of water.>>
Crews say more bottled water headed to Airway Heights
Crews say more bottled water headed to Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews in Airway Heights are expecting more bottled water at Yokes after they ran out of bottled water Wednesday morning handing them out to residents in the area. Airway Heights Residents have been told not to drink or cook with the tap water until further notice because of ground water contaminates. Chief Fire Marshall Nate Whannell says they are expecting their next water delivery around 10:30 a.m. and 15 pallets by noon.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews in Airway Heights are expecting more bottled water at Yokes after they ran out of bottled water Wednesday morning handing them out to residents in the area. Airway Heights Residents have been told not to drink or cook with the tap water until further notice because of ground water contaminates. Chief Fire Marshall Nate Whannell says they are expecting their next water delivery around 10:30 a.m. and 15 pallets by noon.>>