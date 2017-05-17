Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding

Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore stopped one Lamborghini twice for speeding and eventually impounded the vehicle. He also tweeted that more than 10 cars had been stopped on eastbound I-90 near Kittitas/Grant County.

Lamborghini stopped for speeding twice @ 102 and 99 mph. Veh was impounded for reckless driving #slowdown (ci) pic.twitter.com/FE8a7Y5kOw — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) May 17, 2017

.@wastatepatrol stopped 10+ exotic cars EB I-90 Kittitas/Grant County near 100mph. This one was 112mph. 50+ cont. to Spokane. 911 to report! pic.twitter.com/jmIXZ81Yc0 — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) May 17, 2017

As of Wednesday afternoon though it looked like the drivers had settled down. Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted that there were no reports of problems once the rally cars got closer to Spokane.

So far they must have learned their lesson no reports of problems in our area. Leave it for the track. #SpeedKills https://t.co/ZQcZ0fryp9 — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 17, 2017

Trooper Sevigney says a speeding ticket for a car going 112 mph would cost the driver $310 in Washington state.

