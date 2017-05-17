Spokane County deputies ask for public's help finding missing 39-year-old man

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday.

Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare.

Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift. They went to his house in North Spokane but he wasn't there.

According to the family, Knowlton had some personality problems as of late and coupled with the highly unusual behavior and disappearance, they fear for his safety.

Knowlton is described as a white man about 6 feet tall and 395 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He drives a silver 2005 Nissan Armada with Washington license plate #AXT7296, which has not been found.

If you have seen Nicholas R. Knowlton, or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10061304.